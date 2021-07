Are you planning to travel to Lagos, Portugal soon? Read our tips below on the things to do in Lagos with suggested tours!. Located in the Southern Algarve region in Portugal, Lagos is a municipality popular for its walled old town, cliffs, and stunning Atlantic beaches. Lagos will make you experience the excitement of climbing cliffs, bathe in crystal clear water, see magnificent views, and do other various water activities. If you want to know more about the things you can do In Lagos, read this short guide we made for you!