Netflix will reportedly be subject to regulation under UK broadcast watchdog Ofcom, with government plans set to be announced this week. Along with other streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus, Netflix currently falls outside Ofcom’s jurisdiction.The prospective changes would see the regulator given the power to adjudicate on complaints over issues of rule relating to bias and inaccuracy.It is hoped that the changes would provide a boost to the nation’s traditional broadcasters, such as the BBC.A report in The Telegraph quoted a government source as saying: “UK broadcasters are having to compete with these giants...