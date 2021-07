Lil Baby is one of the hardest workers in the rap game. Since his debut in 2017, the Atlanta rapper has released ten albums or mixtapes and steadily gained respect from the rap world. Through sheer talent and drive, the 26-year-old has gone from reluctantly calling himself a rapper to gracing awards stages and being a constant presence on the Billboard charts, with hits including “Drip Too Hard” with labelmate Gunna, and “The Bigger Picture,” which he released amid the George Floyd protests.