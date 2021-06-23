Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Gold Star Chili founder's family opening downtown bar in his honor

By Andy Brownfield
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
The children of one of the founders of beloved Cincinnati staple Gold Star Chili are opening a bar and restaurant downtown in honor of their late father and his world travels.

