Gold Star Chili founder's family opening downtown bar in his honor

Robert O'Neal's life was filled with creating visual art, teaching and working to lift up the West End community where he and his family lived. Much of that work took place at the Arts Consortium of Cincinnati, a West End institution that educated hundreds of inner-city children and was a forum for performances and exhibitions. Funding cuts led to the closure of the Arts Consortium about a dozen years ago, but O'Neal's daughter wants to revive its spirit in a new community arts group that will be housed in another West End landmark – the old Regal Theatre.