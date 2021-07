Rob Braun wants to make this perfectly clear: He's not retired. WKRC-TV's former anchorman is working very hard every day on his Pendleton County farms. "It's a lot of work, but I'm so much calmer now than I ever was. I don't have any pressures. You truly work for yourself on a farm," says Braun, 64, who bought a cattle farm outside Falmouth in 2000, while anchoring Cincinnati's top-rated newscast with Kit Andrews and meteorologist Tim Hedrick. Rob and wife Jennifer sold their Madeira house and moved to the cattle farm permanently after he left Channel 12 when his contract expired on June 30, 2019.