Parker Track Club heads to regionals

Parker Track Club will be heading to Knoxville, Tennessee, Thursday to compete in regionals. The club had 45 athletes qualify Saturday at the AAU Southeastern District Qualifier Meet at Center Point High School in Center Point. The Parker Track Club came away with 22 medals from competing in the event.

The Parker Track Club is based in Madison but trains track and field athletes from Limestone County, Madison County and Huntsville.

The Parker Track Club was formally run under the direction of Kirk Parker but was handed down to his son, Ezekiel Parker. Ezekiel has been a part of the track club since he was 10-years-old.

He also played in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and played for the F.C. Barcelona Dragons in Spain during the 2003 season. He played collegiately at the University of Louisville.

“We’re keeping the kids busy,” Kirk Parker said. “But more importantly, we’re keeping these kids off the streets. That’s a gold medal in and of itself.”