Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Research task force looks at more anti-algae methods

WINKNEWS.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe blue-green algae task force is looking for new approaches to battle the blooms and got together Wednesday to talk about the efforts to use hydrogen peroxide as well as ultrasonic waves in another location. First, the task force wants to see how the technology that is already in place...

www.winknews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algae#Clean Water#Gulf Coast#Anti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Environmentwgcu.org

Blue-Green Algae Task Force Meets June 23

The public is welcome to attend the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's next Blue-Green Algae Task Force meeting on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Blue-Green Algae Task Force meets Wednesday, June 23. The task force is composed of researchers and scientists throughout the state and is tasked with identifying solutions to reduce the adverse impacts of blue-green algae blooms in Florida's lakes and rivers. This meeting will focus on techniques being used to combat the algae blooms around the state.
West Palm Beach, FLWPBF News 25

Blue Green Algae task force hears residents' concerns, complaints

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Blue Green Algae Task Force met Wednesday to update the public on progress toward solving the ongoing algae problem including continuous monitoring stations, monitoring of wind speed and direction and maps that track bloom potential. But during public comment some said its not enough.
InternetSDTimes.com

Facebook researchers develop new method for detecting deepfakes

Facebook announced a new method of detecting and attributing deepfakes that relies on reverse-engineering from a single AI-generated image to the generative model used to produce it. The technology was developed in tandem with Michigan State University (MSU). The company used reverse engineering to approach the problem of deepfakes by...
SciencePhotonics.com

Spectroscopy Method Looks at Polarization, Not Spectra

TAMPERE, Finland, June 28, 2021 — Researchers at Tampere University and their collaborators have shown how the speed of spectroscopic measurements can be made much faster. By correlating polarization to the color of a pulsed laser, the researchers tracked changes in the spectrum of the light by simple and extremely fast polarization measurements. The method opens new possibilities to measure spectral changes on a nanosecond timescale over the entire color spectrum.
Sciencearxiv.org

A Multi-task Deep Feature Selection Method for Brain Imaging Genetics

Chenglin Yu, Dingnan Cui, Muheng Shang, Shu Zhang, Lei Guo, Junwei Han, Lei Du, Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative. Using brain imaging quantitative traits (QTs) to identify the genetic risk factors is an important research topic in imaging genetics. Many efforts have been made via building linear models, e.g. linear regression (LR), to extract the association between imaging QTs and genetic factors such as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs). However, to the best of our knowledge, these linear models could not fully uncover the complicated relationship due to the loci's elusive and diverse impacts on imaging QTs. Though deep learning models can extract the nonlinear relationship, they could not select relevant genetic factors. In this paper, we proposed a novel multi-task deep feature selection (MTDFS) method for brain imaging genetics. MTDFS first adds a multi-task one-to-one layer and imposes a hybrid sparsity-inducing penalty to select relevant SNPs making significant contributions to abnormal imaging QTs. It then builds a multi-task deep neural network to model the complicated associations between imaging QTs and SNPs. MTDFS can not only extract the nonlinear relationship but also arms the deep neural network with the feature selection capability. We compared MTDFS to both LR and single-task DFS (DFS) methods on the real neuroimaging genetic data. The experimental results showed that MTDFS performed better than both LR and DFS in terms of the QT-SNP relationship identification and feature selection. In a word, MTDFS is powerful for identifying risk loci and could be a great supplement to the method library for brain imaging genetics.
Collier County, FLWINKNEWS.com

Collier County prepares for Elsa’s possible impacts

It’s always best to be prepared, and that’s exactly what’s going on in Southwest Florida ahead of possible impacts from Hurricane Elsa. From shelters to evacuation plans, Collier County wasn’t taking any chances Friday. As everyone in the state gets a better idea about Elsa’s ultimate path, emergency management ensures...
Cape Coral, FLWINKNEWS.com

‘Red, White and Boom’ dazzles Cape Coral

Cape Coral’s “Red White and Boom” event made its triumphant return after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The largest single-day event in Southwest Florida welcomed thousands of people to celebrate the Fourth of July. People in Cape Coral feel like they’ve got their freedom back after not...
Cape Coral, FLWINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral homeowners find dead iguanas in canals

Neighbors in Cape Coral are upset with what is washing up in their canals. One Cape Coral couple has found multiple dead iguanas in the water. Kurt and Gail Abraham say they are sick of living like this. “It’s just unusual to have so many, they just don’t drop dead...
West Palm Beach, FLwflx.com

Task force discusses ways to combat algae problems

The Department of Environmental Protection held a special task force meeting in West Palm Beach on Wednesday to help combat blue-green algae in South Florida and throughout the state. The task force looked at new technology on cleaning up and treating water contaminated with blue-green algae blooms and discussed prevention...
West Palm Beach, FLwflx.com

Task force discusses ways to combat algae problems

The Department of Environmental Protection held a special task force meeting in West Palm Beach on Wednesday to help combat blue-green algae in South Florida and throughout the state. The task force looked at new technology on cleaning up and treating water contaminated with blue-green algae blooms and discussed prevention...
West Palm Beach, FLcbs12.com

Blue-Green Algae Task Force met in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Blue-Green Algae Task Force met Wednesday to tackle the ongoing problem that continues to plague Florida’s waterways. The task force, created by Governor Ron DeSantis, discussed the current innovative technologies used throughout the state to help clean up...