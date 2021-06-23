J.P. Morgan bets on digital mortgage exchange MAXEX

MAXEX, the first digital mortgage exchange to enable buying and selling residential loans through a single clearinghouse, has landed a strategic investment from J.P. Morgan. A release said that the financing is intended to accelerate broad market adoption of the MAXEX exchange platform for buying and selling non-agency mortgages – a type of home loan that largely died out after the 2008 financial crisis. Non-agency mortgages, also known as non-QM and “private-label” mortgages, are packaged and sold to investors without a guarantee from government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.