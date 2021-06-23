Cancel
J.P. Morgan bets on digital mortgage exchange MAXEX

By Candyd Mendoza
mpamag.com
Cover picture for the articleMAXEX, the first digital mortgage exchange to enable buying and selling residential loans through a single clearinghouse, has landed a strategic investment from J.P. Morgan. A release said that the financing is intended to accelerate broad market adoption of the MAXEX exchange platform for buying and selling non-agency mortgages – a type of home loan that largely died out after the 2008 financial crisis. Non-agency mortgages, also known as non-QM and “private-label” mortgages, are packaged and sold to investors without a guarantee from government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

