Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Baby giraffe born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; see photos, video

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Slqdd_0acoarG600

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Now that’s a big baby!

According to WFTV, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in Florida welcomed a 6-foot-tall, 183-pound baby Masai giraffe earlier this month.

In a blog post Monday, Scott Terrell, director of animal and science operations for Walt Disney Parks, announced that the unnamed male calf arrived June 10.

“He’s playful, curious and pretty chill, spending lots of time nuzzling with mom Lily in a backstage barn,” the post read. “He’s a special guy with a unique butterfly marking over his right shoulder and heart-shaped markings dotting his coat.”

The post added that Lily and the baby “are doing well and staying close together as they bond.” Guests on the Kilimanjaro Safaris ride will be able to see the pair on the savanna “in the coming weeks,” according to the blog.

.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
34K+
Followers
57K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wftv#Animal Kingdom Theme Park#Disney Parks Blog#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Travel
News Break
Disney
News Break
Pets
Related
Lifestylemycentralfloridafamily.com

Animal Kingdom Tusker House Family Video Review

Animal Kingdom Tusker House Family Video Review – In June 2021, we visited Tusker House at Animal Kingdom in the Walt Disney World Resort. It’s open again after COVID. This is our Family Video Review! Thank you to ToMickeyandBeyond.com for the invitation to enjoy this unique dining experience. About Tusker...
Orlando, FLWDW News Today

Tropical Storm Elsa Upgraded to Hurricane

Yesterday we reported that the Orlando area is in the “Cone of Uncertainty” of the storm path of Elsa. As of 7:45AM EDT this morning, Elsa has strengthened from Tropical Storm to a Hurricane. This is the first official hurricane of the year. Its five-day projection continues to include a...
AnimalsWXII 12

TOO CUTE! Walt Disney World announces birth of baby giraffe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Video above:Disney drops mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests. Walt Disney World announced the birth of a new male long-necked giraffe Monday. The healthy calf weighs 183 pounds and stands about 6 feet tall, according to the care staff that was there for the birth. This content...
Worlddisneydining.com

NEWS: New Daytime Entertainment Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Exciting news this morning! Last night Disney shared they will be releasing new details about Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration on Good Morning America. They have just announced several details of what we can expect beginning Oct. 1! We’re getting a new nighttime spectacular at Magic Kingdom, plus the reveal date for EPCOT’s Harmonious nighttime spectacular. We’ve also learned of new daytime entertainment coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
Lifestylewdwmagic.com

Disney KiteTails daytime show flying into Disney's Animal Kingdom for the 50th anniversary

Disney's Animal Kingdom will debut 'Disney KiteTails,' a new show that will come alive several times daily beginning October 1 2021 inside the Discovery River Amphitheater. Performers will fly windcatchers and kites of all shapes and sizes, while out on the water, elaborate three-dimensional kites – some stretching to 30 feet long – will depict Disney animal friends, including Simba, Zazu, Baloo, and King Louie. These colorful creations will dance through the sky to the beat of favorite Disney songs in an uplifting, vibrant experience for the whole family.
Animalsthemainstreetmouse.com

Walt Disney World Welcomes Adorable Giraffe Calf: It’s a Boy

From the Walt Disney World News and written by: jacquelinelogan. In honor of the longest day of the year, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park announced the recent birth of a strapping, long-necked male giraffe. The healthy calf weighed in at 183 pounds and stands six feet tall, according to Disney’s...
Restaurantsallears.net

NEWS: Dino Diner Will Reopen Soon in Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

Well, Disney just did a thing. And, that thing is announcing the reopening of over 5 restaurants around the parks and resort!. While we already have details of Casey’s Corner, Citricos, and more welcoming guests back soon, we’ve got a look at another spot returning next week!. The Dino Diner...
Lifestylewdwmagic.com

Updated version of EPCOT Forever now showing at Walt Disney World

EPCOT Forever 2.0 made its official debut tonight at a very rainy EPCOT as Walt Disney World sees a return of nightly firework spectaculars. EPCOT has been without a nightly firework show since the park reopened from the COVID shutdown in July 2020. Tonight's first public performance gives us a...
AnimalsInside the Magic

PHOTO: Otters “Fight” Over ‘Cars’ Toy at Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is filled with different types of wildlife. From cheetahs to zebras to otters to monkeys, Guests are able to stop and watch animal species in their “natural” habitats when visiting the theme park. Well, on a recent trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, some Guests were in for...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Happily Ever After is BACK in Magic Kingdom!

When the parks reopened back in July of 2020, the fireworks shows did not return in order to avoid crowds from forming. We missed ending our day in Magic Kingdom with Happily Ever After, but now, it’s BACK!! Tonight was the first time we’ve seen the nighttime spectacular in over a YEAR and it did NOT disappoint! Take a look!
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

The Ultimate (and Somewhat CRAZY) Game Plan for October 1st in Disney World

There are a lot (and we mean a LOT) of new things that are set to open up or debut in Disney World on October 1st. Why? Oh, just because October 1st happens to mark a teeny, tiny event in Disney history (sarcasm heavily implied) — it’s the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World! October 1st will have it all — 2 new fireworks shows, a new ride, a new restaurant, new EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival booths, and MORE! Want to try and tackle it ALL in 1 day? We’re breaking down our suggested plan for any of you out there brave enough to try it!
RestaurantsWDW News Today

Eight Spoon Café Reopening This Weekend at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Eight Spoon Café at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is reopening this Sunday, June 27, according to the Walt Disney World website. This quick-service mac and cheese location has been closed due to physical distancing and limited capacity for the past year. The hours are listed as 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM daily for the foreseeable future.
TravelFodorsTravel

25 Ultimate Things to Do at Walt Disney World

Home > Destinations > USA > Florida > Walt Disney World Orlando > Family • Travel Tips. Plan the most magical trip to the Mouse House with these must-dos and hidden gems. Walt Disney World isn’t just a theme park. It’s a bustling metropolis that’s the same acreage as San Francisco with buses, trams, monorails, boats, ferries, gondolas, a soon-to-be high-speed rail, and polka dot Minnie-vans all zipping about the resort. It’s impossible to do it all in one visit as the massive property features nearly 30 hotels, around 50 rides, and about 200 places to eat. At that scale, the magic can be a bit overwhelming. So, here’s the best of the best, from brand-new, high-tech attractions to iconic snacks to nostalgic shows that never get old. Whether you’re a first-timer or annual passholder, here are the top 25 must-dos, must-eats, and must-stays.