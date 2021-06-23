Man uses construction scaffolding to climb to bank roof, dropped in through ceiling in Stafford
Man uses construction scaffolding to climb to bank roof, dropped in through ceiling in Stafford. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who they say climbed up the wall of a bank using construction scaffolding, and then dropped in through the ceiling. Deputies responded to Carter Bank & Trust on Monday shortly after 9 a.m. Bank tellers told the police that someone had broken into the bank and gone thru through cash drawers the day before around 4:45 p.m.fredericksburg.today