Man uses construction scaffolding to climb to bank roof, dropped in through ceiling in Stafford. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who they say climbed up the wall of a bank using construction scaffolding, and then dropped in through the ceiling. Deputies responded to Carter Bank & Trust on Monday shortly after 9 a.m. Bank tellers told the police that someone had broken into the bank and gone thru through cash drawers the day before around 4:45 p.m.