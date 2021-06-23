As pandemic winds down, Murphy signs $235M relief for NJ small businesses
As the Garden State economy continues to recover from the ravages of the pandemic Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a multi-bill, multi-million dollar small business relief package. Standing outside of Windmill Hot Dogs in Long Branch Murphy said the five-bill (A5704, A5705, A5706, A5707, and A5709) $235 million package will provide $120 million small businesses with no more than five employees, $10 million to child care providers, $20 million for restaurants and $50 million for nonprofits.wpst.com