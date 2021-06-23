Cancel
Long Branch, NJ

As pandemic winds down, Murphy signs $235M relief for NJ small businesses

By David Matthau
94.5 PST
94.5 PST
 14 days ago
As the Garden State economy continues to recover from the ravages of the pandemic Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a multi-bill, multi-million dollar small business relief package. Standing outside of Windmill Hot Dogs in Long Branch Murphy said the five-bill (A5704, A5705, A5706, A5707, and A5709) $235 million package will provide $120 million small businesses with no more than five employees, $10 million to child care providers, $20 million for restaurants and $50 million for nonprofits.

