John Brandon’s ‘Ivory Shoals’ an exhilarating visit to frontier Florida

Our 39th Heritage Days week-end is a good time to look back at the roots of our culture. And that reminds me: almost forty years ago, I wrote a long scholarly article on frontier author John Regan, an immigrant from Scotland who wrote a little-known book about our region called “Backwoods and Prairies; Life, Love, and Liberty as They Are in the Far West” (1850). He did two other editions of that book, in 1852 and 1859, but they are essentially the same memoir by a settler in our area, providing a vivid overview of culture on the western Illinois frontier.