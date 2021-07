MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Most of us dodged the rain Tuesday afternoon, and here we are Wednesday doing it again! There was only a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms in the forecast, and that coverage of rain has favored our far southern counties. As day turns into night, any activity on radar will fade and we will deal with only a few fair weather clouds; lows dip down into the upper 60s and low 70s by sunrise Thursday morning.