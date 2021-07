OSLO, Norway, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The way people use the web is changing and the role of the browser has never been greater: according to a study conducted by Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA], 65 percent of people have been spending more time online during the last year and a half. Two thirds were also spending more time online during their free time. The newest major release from Opera addresses these changing patterns with a set of features that support people during their key online activities: from video conferencing through entertainment to sharing ideas with others and getting feedback on them.