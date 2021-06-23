Cancel
Religion

Today's Bible verse

Longview News-Journal
 12 days ago

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”

www.news-journal.com
New York Mills, MNperhamfocus.com

'An act of worship': Bible marathons provide time to hear God's Word

Community members are sharing the Word of God through Bible marathons in the area. The marathon is a reading aloud of the Bible from Genesis to Revelation. Though the marathon might make you think of a race, the days spent have everything to do with God’s Word going out into the atmosphere, as organizers Sandi Bentley and Lisa Hawkins said.
West Memphis, ARWest Memphis Evening Times

Bible School

Evening Times Editor T here were a lot of things that got canceled last summer, but one thing I think I’m happiest to see make its return this year is Vacation Bible School. Yes, in case you’ve missed it, churches around the community have brought back VBS for the kiddos this summer. First Baptist in West Memphis had theirs last week and this week the crew at FBC Marion are in full swing.
Religionarcamax.com

Today's Word "sycophant"

Sycophant \SIK-uh-fuhnt\ (noun) - A person who seeks favor by flattering people of wealth or influence; a parasite; a toady. "But many wiser than McGonagle succumb to the blandishments of the sycophant because, as is well known, the sycophant praises in them what they believe most worthy of praise." -- Alan Isler, 'Clerical Errors'
Religionarcamax.com

Today's Word "supernal"

Supernal \soo-PUR-nuhl\ (adjective) - 1 : Being in or coming from the heavens or a higher place or region. 2 : Relating or belonging to things above; celestial; heavenly. 3 : Lofty; of surpassing excellence. "In 1616, a pope and a cardinal inquisitor reprimanded Galileo, warning him to curtail his...
ReligionClarke County Democrat

BIBLE TRIVIA

ANSWERS: 1) Old; 2) Death; 3) Nebuchadnezzar; 4) Stephen; 5) Dead Sea; 6) Hosea. Hardcore trivia fan? Visit Wilson Casey’s subscriber site at www.patreon.com/triviaguy. (c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.
Religionarcamax.com

Today's Word "blandishment"

Blandishment \BLAN-dish-muhnt\ (noun) - Speech or action that flatters and tends to coax, entice, or persuade; allurement -- often used in the plural. "The woman was temptation personified, and every blandishment she offered contained a challenge, I thought, to my ultimate moral strength." -- Jack Whyte, 'The Singing Sword'. Blandishment...
Religionalvareviewcourier.com

Let's read the Bible

2 Samuel tells the story of the reign of King David. David is known as the man after God’s own heart. Throughout his reign David sought the counsel of God before he went into battle. He followed God’s plan into battle and came away victorious over and over. 2 Samuel also tells of treachery and revenge, and blessings. David always accepted God’s will and trusted Him to do what was best.
ReligionLockhaven Express

Bible Digest

“Jesus said to her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believes in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live:” (John 11:25 AKJV) Jesus is the One who can give us eternal life. He conquered sin, death and the grave. “From the rising of the sun...
Religionchronicle-independent.com

Column: My mother’s Bible

After Mom died, my sisters and I began to go through her and Dad’s belongings. Quite a task that surprised, amused, and puzzled us. Lots of “stuff.” Our parents grew up in the shadow of the Great Depression and threw nothing away.
Religionrecordargusnews.com

BIBLE THOUGHT

“A day of the Lord is coming, Jerusalem, when your possessions will be plundered and divided up within your very walls. It will be a unique day — a day known only to the Lord — with no distinction between day and night. When evening comes, there will be light. The Lord will be king over the whole earth. On […]
ReligionWicked Local

Good News: Bible verse relay

The Bible verse relay game can motivate your class members to memorize Bible passages, and it is a lot of fun too. Psalm 119:11 says “I have hidden your word in my heart that I might not sin against you.” That means that memorizing God’s word will help us to make positive decisions and avoid wrong or dangerous behavior. Also, recalling Bible passages at difficult times can be a comfort to us. Reviewing Psalm 23 in my mind has been especially helpful to me in times of crisis.
ReligionAlbert Lea Tribune

Across the Pastor’s Desk: To be conservative or liberal?

Should a Christian be conservative or liberal? In my opinion, Christians should be both conservative and liberal depending on the area one is talking about. I believe believers should be conservative in the area of truth and liberal in the area of love. In the area of truth the Bible...
ReligionKokomo Tribune

Gloria tells readers why she is Amish

"How do you do it?” you ask. I know our culture is dramatically different from the majority of you. I enjoy your questions about our lifestyle and even more about our belief system. If you ask about the Amish lifestyle, I can only speak for our community. There are more...
ReligionLongview News-Journal

Tinsley: Our nation and prayer

In 1787 the future of the fledgling United States hung in the balance. The Articles of Confederation that had been adopted at the end of the American Revolution had proven inadequate. It appeared that the union between the individual states would soon disintegrate and the American experiment would be short-lived.
Religioncitizensjournal.us

The Left’s War Against The Bible And The Constitution

The left, commonly referred to as collectivists (Marxists, communists, socialists, progressives, Democrats, – all virtually the same) stand in direct opposition to all that is taught in the Bible, and they stand in direct opposition to the principles of the United States Constitution. This is not a huge revelation since the Constitution was written by people who also held strong Judeo/Chirstian beliefs. The opposition to the Bible and the Constitution should also not be a huge revelation since the left is a collectivist organization, and collectivists such as Marx and Lenin stated that communism is an atheist-based belief.
Sentinel-Echo

GUEST COLUMN: Ringing the Freedom Bell

After more than a year of severe restrictions on America's social gatherings, it looks like we will once again be able to celebrate our signature American holiday, the 4th of July. Getting back to some form of normality feels good--even hopeful. As I've noted before, the holiday doesn't top our...
Atchison, KSthegregorian.org

Sunday Verse: Christ Brought Life…

Pictured: Mass at St. Benedict’s Abbey Cemetery at Benedictine College, Kansas. Every year, Benedictine College seniors begin celebrating the completion of final exams with Mass outdoors. Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter. Benedictine College. Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts...
SocietyYuma Daily Sun

First Take: A simple act of kindness can make a world of difference

My friend unexpectedly lost her husband last week. One day he was here, and the next he just…wasn’t. And I find that in times like that I desperately want to say something imbued with solace, but I struggle to find the words. I feel it’s inappropriate to tell someone they’re going to be OK in a moment when they are, in fact, not OK; they will be, but not yet.
FestivalMountain Press

Sean Niestrath — Reconfiguring the narrative

This weekend we will celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4th. Over the course of my life the details of that celebration have changed. I have been to parks, riverfronts, a few overseas, and for several years after fireworks became legal, we had a decent show at my parents’ house with all my siblings, their children, and several neighbors.