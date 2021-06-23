Today's Bible verse

The left, commonly referred to as collectivists (Marxists, communists, socialists, progressives, Democrats, – all virtually the same) stand in direct opposition to all that is taught in the Bible, and they stand in direct opposition to the principles of the United States Constitution. This is not a huge revelation since the Constitution was written by people who also held strong Judeo/Chirstian beliefs. The opposition to the Bible and the Constitution should also not be a huge revelation since the left is a collectivist organization, and collectivists such as Marx and Lenin stated that communism is an atheist-based belief.