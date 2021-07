Tristen pours out her heart and mind in new project. Oftentimes, when you listen to an album, it doesn’t seem to tie together. The songs themselves may sound good, but there is a detachment from each one to the next. In her new album, Aquatic Flowers, Tristen leaves no room for detachment. Every track is tied to the next in a common theme: love is hard. Tristen puts thoughts into words explaining the complexity of emotions that are tied into a new relationship. Though messages share a common thread, the melodies, instruments and moods differ from one another, keeping the album feeling fresh. Having music featured on TV shows such as The Office, Teen Mom 2, SEAL Team and Sex Drugs and Rock and Roll, Tristen’s versatility is again shown in Aquatic Flowers.