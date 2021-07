CASA GRANDE — The Casa Grande Elementary School District board will meet Tuesday evening for a public hearing and possible adoption of the proposed 2021-22 budget. Over the last few months, Chief Financial Officer Tom Wohlleber gave updates to the board on what impact the pandemic might have on next year’s budget. During May’s meeting, he said this was one of the most difficult budgets he’s worked on in the 37 years he’s been a finance officer for a school district.