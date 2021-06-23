Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Fourteen hours to collect a corpse in Jakarta as COVID toll mounts

By Stanley Widianto,Kate Lamb,Agustinus Costa
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJrKW_0acoZrMT00
Municipality workers, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), prepare to bury the coffin of a COVID-19 victim at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus disease, as the outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA, June 23 (Reuters) - It took almost 14 hours to collect a COVID-19 corpse in Jakarta this week, police said, as the Indonesian capital scrambles to deal with a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Police in the port area of Tanjung Priok said they responded on Monday to a call about a COVID-19 corpse, wrapped in a white shroud, left on the doorstep of a North Jakarta home.

Not authorised to handle coronavirus victims, officers called the local taskforce, but were told there would be a wait.

“That body was eighth in the queue because the Jakarta COVID-19 taskforce was handling other victims,” said Ghulam Pasaribu, Tanjung Priok Police chief.

The body, he said, was collected at 1.30 am on Tuesday, more than 13 hours later.

It was one of 143 burials in Jakarta that day – the most since the pandemic began - according to Ivan Nurcahyo at Jakarta's parks department, which handles cemeteries and burials.

The same day in another part of town, a 69-year-old grandmother who tested positive had to take public transport to a hospital, after her family failed to find an ambulance, television station MetroTV said.

The stories offer a window into the strains on Indonesia’s fragile healthcare system as case numbers and deaths mount.

Indonesia recorded 14,536 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest daily increase since the pandemic began.

The country has identified 2,018,113 cases and 55,291 deaths, the highest in the region, although the true figures are likely far higher. read more

Public health experts attribute the spike to increased mobility over the Muslim Eid Al-Fitr holiday, and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

More than 100 cases of the Delta variant have been identified across the archipelago, with outbreaks in Java pushing hospital occupancy past 90% in some areas.

Despite being fully vaccinated, at least 10 doctors have died from the disease, according to the Indonesian Medical Association, while hundreds have tested positive.

In Jakarta, cases are also rising. On May 22, Jakarta reported 932 new cases, but that more than tripled to 3,221 on June 22, according to official data.

Beds at ICUs in 140 COVID-19 referral hospitals in Jakarta were 81% full on June 20, while isolation rooms were at 90% capacity, said Dr Sulung Mulia Putra, from the Jakarta health agency.

"We still have to face a difficult test because these past few days the COVID-19 pandemic has flared up again," President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday. "This disease does not discriminate."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joko Widodo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jakarta#Fourteen Hours#Covid#Covid#Jakarta#Indonesian#Priok Police#Metrotv#Muslim#Java
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthInternational Business Times

China Gives One-billionth Covid Shot As Brazil Toll Hits Milestone

China on Sunday announced it had administered its one-billionth shot in the world's biggest coronavirus inoculation drive as Brazil's death toll from the pandemic passed 500,000. The global death toll from Covid-19 is now more than 3.8 million and many nations are still battling outbreaks, but vaccine drives in some...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Indonesia Rolls Out Tougher Curbs As Virus Cases Skyrocket

Indonesia imposed a partial lockdown Saturday in the capital Jakarta, across the main island of Java and on Bali as the Southeast Asian nation grapples with an unprecedented wave of coronavirus infections. Mosques, restaurants and shopping malls were shuttered in virus hotspots around the Muslim-majority country, which recorded more than...
Public HealthVoice of America

Drone Footage Shows Burials at Jakarta Cemetery as COVID-19 Cases Peak

Drone footage showed new burials at a cemetery designated for COVID-19 victims in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, as cases hit a record high, Thursday, June 24. Indonesia recorded its largest daily increase in coronavirus cases Thursday, with 20,574 infections, pushing the country's total tally to 2,053,995 cases and 55,949 deaths, according to data from the country's health ministry.
World95.5 FM WIFC

Indonesian police block streets on first day of tougher COVID-19 curbs

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian police threw up road blocks and more than 400 checkpoints on the islands of Java and Bali to ensure hundreds of millions of people stayed home on Saturday, the first day of stricter curbs on movement to limit the spread of COVID-19. As it battles one of Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreaks, the world’s fourth most populous nation has seen record new infections on eight of the past 12 days, with Friday bringing 25,830 cases and a high of 539 deaths.
Public Healthrock947.com

Indonesia reports 555 new COVID-19 deaths, highest daily rise

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported 555 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, its biggest daily rise since the pandemic began, taking the death toll to 60,582. The southeast Asian nation also reported 27,233 new cases for its second highest daily increase, taking the tally of infections to 2,284,084. (Reporting by Bernadette...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam's daily COVID-19 infections hit new record of 922

HANOI, July 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s health ministry reported 922 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily total since the virus was first found in the country in January last year. Most cases were in the business hub Ho Chi Minh City, where restriction orders have been in place...
Public Healthhawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: New Pandemic Restrictions for Indonesia

Indonesia is the latest country in the Asia Pacific to announce a new set of travel restrictions because of a spike in the number of cases of COVID-19. No place in Southeast Asia has been hit harder by the pandemic than Indonesia—more than 2 million cases, nearly 60,000 deaths and now a new spike with the Delta variant.
TechnologyInfoQ.com

Jakarta EE 9.1 and the Road to Jakarta EE 10

Five months after the release of Jakarta EE 9, the Jakarta EE Working Group has announced the release of the Platform and Web Profile specifications of Jakarta EE 9.1 and related TCKs. Since its debut in 2018, two major versions - Jakarta EE 8 in 2019 and Jakarta EE 9 in 2020 - were released. This is the first incremental point release in which developers may now: develop and deploy Jakarta EE 9.1 applications on JDK 11 and JDK 8; take advantage of new Java SE 11 features and new technologies added since Java SE 8; move existing Jakarta EE 9 applications to Java SE 11 without changes; and migrate existing Java EE and Jakarta EE 8 applications to Jakarta EE 9.1 using the same straightforward process available for migration to Jakarta EE 9.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Hilton Garden Inn Brand Debuts In Jakarta, Indonesia

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the opening of its seventh hotel in Indonesia, the 168-room Hilton Garden Inn Jakarta Taman Palem. Launching as the first hotel under Hilton's focused service brand, Hilton Garden Inn, in Indonesia's capital city of Jakarta, the hotel is owned by the Agung Sedayu Group company and managed by Hilton.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

China urges nations to build 'Great Wall of Immunity' against coronavirus

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the international community on Saturday to build a "Great Wall of Immunity" to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. "We should face the imminent challenges together," Wang, who is also a member of the State Council, or cabinet, told the 9th World Peace Forum held at Tsinghua University in the Chinese capital.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mexico reports 5,879 new cases of COVID-19, 177 more deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 5,879 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 177 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,531,229 infections and 233,425 deaths. The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.