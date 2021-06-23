Fire Weather Watch issued for Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley; Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley; Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Siskiyou County; Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta Abundant Lightning Expected This Afternoon and Evening Scattered Thunderstorms Possible over Northern California Thursday Afternoon and Evening .Low pressure centered southwest of the area will send a series of disturbances into the area from the southeast. Scattered thunderstorms on dry fuels are expected over much of western Siskiyou County and along the Siskiyou mountains in fire weather zones 280 and 621, as well as the Cascades in northern zone 623, and northern and central portions of zones 624 and 625. Isolated storms will be expected over a wider portion of Southern Oregon and Northern California. While most storms will produce wetting rainfall, significant lightning on dry fuels is expected. Scattered thunderstorms are possible again Thursday, but should remain confined to northern California. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 281...282...284 AND 285 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zones 281...282...284 and 285, including portions of the Klamath, Modoc, and Shasta National Forests, Lava Beds National Monument, and the communities of Weed, Mount Shasta City, McCloud, Tennant, Tionesta, Day, Canby, and Likely. * Wind: Gusty and erratic wind gusts to 40 mph are possible in and near any thunderstorms. * Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms are possible. Isolated dry thunderstorms are also possible, but most are likely to produce at least some rainfall. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions If you have not packed your evacuation kit yet, now is the time to do so. This includes items like important documents and essentials you cannot live without. Fill your vehicle`s fuel tank. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.