This educator hopes to start a high school for esports and gaming. Here are her plans
A graduate of UT Arlington and TCU is raising money to start a private high school dedicated to helping students kick start careers in the esports and gaming industry. Lindsey Dixon started META Education Inc. because she doesn’t think traditional schools are working for every student. META stands for Most Effective Tactics Available. It’s a gaming term, and it encompasses Dixon’s mission to provide students with effective learning.www.star-telegram.com