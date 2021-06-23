Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest; South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties; Southern Oregon Cascades Abundant Lightning Expected This Afternoon and Evening Scattered Thunderstorms Possible over Northern California Thursday Afternoon and Evening .Low pressure centered southwest of the area will send a series of disturbances into the area from the southeast. Scattered thunderstorms on dry fuels are expected over much of western Siskiyou County and along the Siskiyou mountains in fire weather zones 280 and 621, as well as the Cascades in northern zone 623, and northern and central portions of zones 624 and 625. Isolated storms will be expected over a wider portion of Southern Oregon and Northern California. While most storms will produce wetting rainfall, significant lightning on dry fuels is expected. Scattered thunderstorms are possible again Thursday, but should remain confined to northern California. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 623...624 AND 625 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening. * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In OR Fire Zones...623...624...and 625, including portions of the Rogue River-Siskiyou and Fremont-Winema National Forests, Crater Lake National Park, and the communities of Chemult, Crescent, Crescent Lake, Fort Rock, Silver LAke, Summer Lake, and Paisley. * Wind: Gusty and erratic wind gusts to 40 mph are possible in and near these thunderstorms. * Thunderstorms: Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible, but most are likely to produce at least some rainfall. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD