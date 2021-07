Sydney [Australia], July 3 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith has said that he is ready to skip T20 World Cup in order to be available for all the five Ashes Tests. Smith has withdrawn from the limited-overs series against West Indies and Bangladesh due to an elbow injury. The T20 World Cup is slated to be played from October 17 to November 14 in the UAE, and the Ashes will begin on December 8.