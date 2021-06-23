Apple Stock Forecast: AAPL stabilizing but remains bullish and targeting record highs

Equity markets continue to steadily move higher. More record highs for major indices. China cracks down on tech companies, and Delta causes more lockdowns. Equity markets continue to probe higher and higher levels as Friday's jobs report came in strong, despite the unemployment rate being higher than expected. Once again most major indices closed at record highs, with the Nasdaq being the star performer yet again. The tech index rose 1.15% on Friday to close out the week 2.67% higher. The S&P 500 rose 1.67% on the week, and the Dow rose a fraction over 1%. By comparison, the broader Russell 2000 Index (IWM) was down 1.33% for the week. This widening gulf between the Russell and the index leaders has been a recurring theme in June and now into July as the big mega tech names flex their collective muscles. How long the rest of the stock market can be left behind remains to be seen. Either the Russell needs to break out of its long-term range (see below) or it forms a triple top and drags everything crashing down.