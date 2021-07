In the past few weeks, we’ve discussed the process of adopting a dog from a shelter or rescue organization—how to do your due-diligence before you go look, how to look, what to look for . . . and what could go wrong when you bring your new dog home. This week, I’ve asked dog professionals for their suggestions—how to get help with planning for and choosing your new animal, and what you need to have prepared at home before your new family member walks through your front door.