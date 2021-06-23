Bruins mock offseason: What a nearly ideal summer could look like
Mock drafts are fun, so we decided to mock the entire Boston Bruins offseason – including the expansion draft, the NHL draft and free agency.www.audacy.com
Mock drafts are fun, so we decided to mock the entire Boston Bruins offseason – including the expansion draft, the NHL draft and free agency.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.https://www.audacy.com/weei