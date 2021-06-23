Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Vonage for Home review

By Barclay Ballard
TechRadar
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite its name, Vonage for Home should not be discounted by businesses that are looking for a new VoIP solution. While Vonage does offer its own enterprise VoIP solution - Vonage Business Cloud - it is better suited for larger businesses, the kind that will make the most of its collaboration and CRM integrations.

www.techradar.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Data#Smartphone#Home Office#Crm#Home Voip#Installation#Vonage Extensions#Pbx#Smb#Simulring#Ring Lists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
TechnologyTechRadar

Mitel MiCloud review review

Mitel MiCloud Connect is a VoIP service that enables employees and customers to communicate seamlessly in a digital environment. Choose from three plans depending on your business’s needs. If you're a business owner, communication is no doubt essential to your success. But, thanks to advances in the digital landscape, it’s...
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

EZViz CTQ3N Review

A comparatively cheap outdoor camera, the EZViz CTQ3N gets the basics right: it has good quality video during the day and night, and you can use the camera’s settings to cut down on notifications. Cloud storage is expensive (it’s better to use the microSD card slot) and installation can be a bit fiddly.
InternetTechRadar

Google Website Builder review

It’s advertised as being simple and easy to use, but it’s too bare bones for most businesses’ needs. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. This isn’t the first time Google is offering us what it hopes is the best website builder service - after all Blogger is still around and powers many websites out there, and there’s also Google Sites (whose review we’ve updated recently) but this website builder is more aimed at businesses, helping them manage their online presence and do business virtually.
ElectronicsTechRadar

QNAP QMiro-201W review

A competitively priced tri-band mesh router that offers excellent performance, albeit with a high-end feature-set that may not suit all buyers. Patchy Wi-Fi signal strength is a true horror, but to help upgrade your network, QNAP (a company best known for its network attached storage devices) has introduced the new QMiro-201W tri-band mesh router.
Technology1380kcim.com

Iowa Attorney General Urges Iowans To Review Privacy Settings On Smart Devices And Home Hubs

Iowa Attorney General, Tom Miller, is putting a focus on companies that are tracking your data and urging consumers to take precautions. Connected devices, such as phones or home hubs can make our lives easier, but they can also collect personal information, follow your movements and more that can then be shared for others to use. Companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon and others are mining this data to generate targeted ads as well as a means to enhance or increase their own products and services. For instance, on June 8, Amazon launched Sidewalk, which allows other Amazon devices connection access to your network automatically. Even though you don’t have to share all of your information with that particular app, you can also take additional steps to curb some data tracking activity. Most smartphones allow the users to set privacy settings. Under those privacy settings may be an advertising identifier. Resetting this will eliminate any previous data associated with your phone. You can limit app tracking by not allowing permission for apps to track your usage and location and you can limit access to your device location. Some products will allow you to stop ad personalization in the privacy settings and many tech companies allow users to opt-out-directly. Going back to the Sidewalk example, consumers not wishing to participate can simply choose to turn off the option in the settings of their Alexa mobile app, which serves as a hub for all their Amazon connected devices. More tips on how to protect your privacy online, through apps and on connected devices can be found at the Federal Trade Commission’s website, a link to which is included below.
EconomyEntrepreneur

AudioCodes vs. Vonage: Which Cloud Telecom Stock is a Better Buy?

The increasing demand for virtual communications has helped cloud-based telecom companies generate solid growth over the past year. With enterprises planning to at least in-part continue with remote working arrangements, and with service providers expanding their networks, popular cloud telecom stocks Vonage (VG) and AudioCodes (AUDC) are expected to benefit from rising demand. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.
ComputersDigital Trends

HP Elite Dragonfly Max review: A work-from-home dream machine

“The HP Elite Dragonfly Max is a gorgeous 2-in-1 for the businessperson on the go.”. The HP Elite Dragonfly has never been your average business laptop. The name alone suggests that this is no ThinkPad clone. A unique design made the original Elite Dragonfly a fantastic 2-in-1 for businesspeople who didn’t want to sacrifice design for business features.
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

Updates to Controller for HomeKit app enhance your home automation

The third-party Controller for HomeKit app’s new version 5.4 update adds something users have wanted for a while. It’s a full backup and restore process that includes the HomeKit codes identifying the devices and accessories you include in your home automation. Handy HomeKit codes. That’s right, now you can store...
Cell PhonesSFGate

5 Best Money Management Apps

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. Balancing your budget can be quite the, well, balancing act. Fortunately, technology has come to the rescue. There are a number...
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Ultraportable Entertainment Tablets

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet is a robust mobile computing solution that will provide users with a way to seamlessly access their favorite entertainment apps and more in a powerful manner. The tablet features an 8.7-inch display that is encased in a metal frame to help greatly enhance...
Cell Phonesreadwrite.com

Top 10 Enterprise Mobile App Trends to Consider in 2021

The mobile app development industry’s future is so advanced and brighter than it has been in recent years. For the digital age, development has always set the stage for tremendous growth. Businesses are well aware of this reality, and they continuously seek to improve and make the most of the most prevalent technology to secure their future growth.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Blueair HealthProtect 7470i review

The Blueair HealthProtect 7470i will work tirelessly to keep your air clean at all times, and does it in a quick and quiet manner every time. There’s a lot of tech packed into a seemingly innocent looking device, and you’re bound to see (and feel) the benefits of its presence within a week of switching it on.
Softwaresoftpedia.com

Zoom Plugin for Skype for Business 5.2.44882.0827

Skype for Business is one of the most popular video conferencing and chat tools, but so is Zoom. Bot have their advantages and are widely used in the business environment. Probably that is the reason why the developers of Zoom created a dedicated plugin for Skype for Business, which allows you to start a new Zoom meeting directly from the main window of Skype for Business. Previously known as Zoom Plugin for Lync, this plugin allows you to start Zoom Client for Meetings immediately and initiate a new meeting, all without having to switch applications or start new ones.