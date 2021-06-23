summer vacation

Ridgewood NJ, Nearly half of Americans expect to take a vacation this summer, after the COVID-19 pandemic ruined vacation plans last year. Ridgewood NJ, The Ridgewood Health Department reminds you that some vacation memories are better left behind – bed bugs, for example. Consumer Reports’ experts explain simple ways to check for signs of bed bugs in your hotel room and what to do if you spot them. With thousands of travelers passing through their doors, it’s inevitable that hotel rooms are prone to bed bug infestations. Even luxury hotels are susceptible to these unwelcome guests. To protect yourself from infestation, you should always check for bed bugs in hotel rooms.