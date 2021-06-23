How diversity, critical race theory controversy unfolded in each Hamilton County school

Directions: Read the summary, watch the video and answer the discussion questions below. To view the full video and transcript, click here. Summary: The term ‘critical race theory,’ or CRT — often a graduate-level framework examining how the legacy of slavery and segregation in America is embedded in its legal systems and policies — has been used by activists to push against instructional content on race and systemic racism in the U.S. The debate over the way race and systemic racism in school curricula has roiled school districts and state legislatures nationwide.