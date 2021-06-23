‘Walk In, Float Out’ Of This Spa
Being in the hospitality/ spa industry at various high-end resorts on O‘ahu for over 20 years, I helped cultivate luxury spa experiences that included additional amenities that match their high prices. Massage and facial businesses only provide a treatment service, and my goal was to bridge the gap and create a boutique space where you can enjoy a resort-like experience without the premium cost, and guests can indulge more frequently without breaking the bank.www.midweek.com