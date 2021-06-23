Vanderberg Finalist for Kent County Administrator Post
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – The domino effect of Wayman Britt’s impending action could be felt in West Olive later this summer. The former U-M basketball great, who has been the Kent County Administrator since 2004, will retire from that post on July 24th. On Wednesday (June 23, 2021), the Administrator Search Subcommittee holds an 8 AM meeting at the Grand Rapids Area Chamber offices (250 Monroe Avenue, Suite 150), where they are slated to interview the three finalists to replace Britt.whtc.com