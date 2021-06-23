Cancel
A woman donates the contents of 150 packages she received by mistake to hospitals

By Myrtle Frost
theclevelandamerican.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) – A New York woman decided to give back to the community and donated the contents of 150 mistakenly delivered home Amazon packages to local hospitals. Gillian Cannan told CNN that she began receiving packages at her home on June 5, believing it was related to her work. “I...

www.theclevelandamerican.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Cnn#Ups#The Postal Service
