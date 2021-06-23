Cancel
U.S. Politics

Commentary: Other countries can teach us how to strengthen American democracy

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA common complaint we hear from American public officials is that the public doesn't show up to their events, or that it feels like only the "usual suspects" take the time to engage. Our local public servants need support to learn how to create meaningful opportunities for collaboration with their communities, ones that attract broad cross-sections of the population and encourage people to continue to engage over time. The goal of Public Agenda's Healthier Democracies initiative is to do just that — we are collecting examples from around the world of exceptional government-led democratic engagement for American public officials to learn from.

Quixada Moore-Vissing Mikayla Townsend Erin McNally Sara Clarke-De Reza The Fulcrum. A common complaint we hear from American public officials is that the public doesn't show up to their events, or that it feels like only the "usual suspects" take the time to engage. Our local public servants need support to learn how to create meaningful opportunities for collaboration with their communities, ones that attract broad cross-sections of the population and encourage people to continue to engage over time. The goal of Public Agenda's Healthier Democracies initiative is to do just that — we are collecting examples from around the world of exceptional government-led democratic engagement for American public officials to learn from.
