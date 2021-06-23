“Panic sell is BAD” – Binance CEO gives a lesson on how to invest in Bitcoin

Bitcoin has recovered from under $30k to over $33.5k in less than a day. The last 24 hours have been very eventful for the Bitcoin market. A sudden price crash late yesterday took BTC’s value to under the $30k mark and sent the market into a chill, causing panic and anxiety. Many had believed that $30k was the ultimate bottom and the crypto would only go upwards after that. Some people rushed to sell off their stash. That’s before the market revved up and recovered a few hours later. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is trading very close to $34k and looks all good to surpass it soon.