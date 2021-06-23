Cancel
70pc of devices back in use following HSE cyberattack

By Jenny Darmody
Silicon Republic
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHSE CEO Paul Reid said the immediate financial costs of the ransomware attack are ‘well over €100m’. More than a month after a major ransomware attack on the Irish Health Service Executive (HSE), 75pc of the HSE’s servers have been decrypted and 70pc of end-user devices are now back online.

www.siliconrepublic.com
