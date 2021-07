Lakeshore’s Stadium Task Force will take the next few weeks to organize its fundraising campaign and have it ready to go by the first football game on Sept. 6. If all goes well, the symbolic kickoff for this fall’s campaign will be followed in the fall of 1997 by new home bleachers in time for real kickoffs. The task force plans to raise $300,000 by December to rebuild the stands and make other needed improvements at the athletic complex.