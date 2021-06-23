Lenovo announces redesigned and re-engineered ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4

The ThinkPad line of notebooks has been a recommended choice of business and enterprise professionals for decades. The brand came into existence in 1990 at the IBM Yamato Facility in Japan. It’s also the same place where it got its original box-shaped design inspired by the Japanese bento lunch box. Lenovo took over the ThinkPad brand in 2005 when it acquired IBM’s personal computing business. With a robust build quality and class-leading keyboard, they come with a stealthy black finish allowing them to fit into almost any type of environment. ThinkPad notebooks are also distinguished by their red joystick pointer called TrackPoint, giving users an additional way to interact with the laptop.