Lenovo announces redesigned and re-engineered ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4

By Pradeep
mspoweruser.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo today announced the new redesigned and re-engineered ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 laptop targeting professionals. This new ThinkPad X1 Extreme is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series vPro processors and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs, up to 64GB DDR4 memory and dual Solid-State Drive (SSD) support. You can also configure this laptop with an optional 5G Wireless WAN for seamless connectivity. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 features an edge-to-edge 16-inch display with up to 4K resolution and Dolby Vision.

#Lenovo Thinkpad#Nvidia Rtx#Design#Thinkpad#Dolby Vision#Nvidia Geforce Rtx 3050ti#Intel Wi Fi 6e3#Fhd Infrared#Unified Communications
