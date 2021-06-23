housebreaking

A tortoiseshell breed of cat doesn't actually exist!. Did you know that the tortoiseshell cat breed doesn't exist as a specific breed of cat? The patterned coat color, not the breed, distinguishes a tortoiseshell. This means that many cat breeds can also be a tortoiseshell! The tricolor tortoiseshell pattern of the coat coloring, not the breed, distinguishes a tortoiseshell coat. The colors in their coats are either "bridled," which makes them appear to be braided together, or "patched," which means the colors form in huge patches all over the body. Tortoiseshell markings may be seen on many different breeds of domestic cats, such as the American shorthair, British shorthair, Cornish Rex, Persian, and Maine Coons.