Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

housebreaking

theridgewoodblog.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Bulldogs have been known as highly aggressive due to their ancestors that were used in dog fights. Their bulky and muscular physique also show these dogs aren’t always cute. Luckily, this breed has many positive traits that can overcome the not-so-bright opinions about these pups.

theridgewoodblog.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housebreaking#Pups#Ancestors#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Petspetguide.com

6 Big Signs Of Small Dog Syndrome

Big problems do come in small packages – how to tell if your pooch has small dog syndrome. It’s so easy for a small dog to get her way. Just look at how cute and helpless she is. Who can resist her fuzzy charms? But behind those puppy dog eyes, you’re creating a monster… a furry beast who expects to get everything she wants. And it’s all your fault! It’s your job, as a pet parent and a dog owner, to remind her that she is a dog, not a pampered princess. You’re not doing her and anyone around her any good by manifesting this small dog syndrome.
Petstheclevelandamerican.com

Cat Breeds – An Overall Guide For Pet Owners on Looking After Them

According to the Cat Fanciers’ Association, there are over 40 different recognized pedigreed cat breeds in the world. Other similar societies recognise upto 70 and more. The ones that are not recognised are the “hybrid” versions of most other pure breed felines. If they are a cross between two breeds such as the “Bambine” for instance, which is a mix of the Sphynx and the Munchkin, then it not considered in the list.
AnimalsArkansas Online

OPINION | KAREN MARTIN: It takes pains to be beautiful

They're everywhere, and they're uniformly adorable. Doodle dogs--crosses between purebred poodles (standard, miniature, or toy) and other breeds such as golden retrievers, Maltese, Labrador retrievers, Bernese mountain dogs, boxers, Australian shepherds, Schnauzers and many more--come in all sizes and colors. You'll see them at neighborhood dog parks, leaping, pawing, racing...
AnimalsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Non-shedding Teddy Bear Puppies

Adorable, NON-Shedding, cavachon puppies! (Cavalier King Charles/bichon cross) Currently 5-pounds. Full grown weight between 15-20 pounds. Very sweet, loving personalities!!! $1000 Pups are vet checked, microchipped, UTD on vaccinations. We also give a lifetime (10-year) Health and Temperament guarantee. Pups raised indoors around children and other pets. They have started potty training and crate training! Less work for YOU! Call or text 330-892-8895 or visit our website at pipersposhpuppies.com for more pictures and video, or to schedule an appointment. We accept cash or credit card.
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Dog Runs to Newly Married Couple

When faced with the threat of a violent dog, people tend to do the wildest things possible to survive. Today's #jokeoftheday is about a newly married couple whose romance was put on trial by a dog. Love is beautiful as it is unpredictable. When the affection between two people is...
AnimalsNewsweek

Hypoallergenic Cat Breeds for Owners With Pet Allergies

Hypoallergenic cat breeds are sought by many in the United States as up to 30 percent of people have allergic reactions to cats and dogs. Unfortunately for cat lovers, feline allergies are about twice as common as canine ones. The symptoms of cat allergies can be quite unpleasant and include...
Petsprima.co.uk

How posh is your dog? 10 'poshest' dog breeds revealed in new research

The top 10 'poshest' dogs breeds likely to be found in British stately homes have been revealed, with Labradors scooping first spot. A new report by The Telegraph has uncovered famous posh pups around the country, including Downton Abbey's Labrador Isis, Monty Don's beautiful late Nigel, Ben Fogle's black Labrador, and, most recently, Rishi Sunak's Nova — a fox-red Labrador puppy which he introduced to the public last week.
Petshoustoncitybook.com

She Love Kids, Other Dogs and Even Cats! Lovable Luna Blu Is Ready for Her Forever Home.

FOUR-YEAR-OLD Luna Blu is a loyal companion. She belonged to an unhoused man and was by his side everyday. Unfortunately, he was unable to provide Luna the food and medical care she needed. When she became malnourished, he surrendered the 55-pound pit bull/great dane mix to a good Samaritan, and Luna found her way to K-9 Angels Rescue on 19th Street in the Heights.
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Netflix to Release Cat and Dog Docuseries

Netflix is launching a new series and bringing back a fan favorite in July! The streaming platform announced that Cat People will join season 2 of Dogs this summer. Both series premiere on July 7. Dogs: Season 2 will feature four dogs and their owners. “As we begin to emerge...
TV Seriesdeeranddeerhunting.com

When to Wait | Deer & Deer Hunting TV

Knowing when to start tracking a deer makes for a better hunter. Understand when to go after a deer and when to wait after the shot. Deer & Deer Hunting TV. Season 17. Episode 1. “Deer & Deer Hunting TV” is brought to you by: Wildlife Research Center, inc. |...
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Tortoiseshell Cats: This Mystery "Breed" Isn't What You Think

A tortoiseshell breed of cat doesn't actually exist!. Did you know that the tortoiseshell cat breed doesn't exist as a specific breed of cat? The patterned coat color, not the breed, distinguishes a tortoiseshell. This means that many cat breeds can also be a tortoiseshell! The tricolor tortoiseshell pattern of the coat coloring, not the breed, distinguishes a tortoiseshell coat. The colors in their coats are either "bridled," which makes them appear to be braided together, or "patched," which means the colors form in huge patches all over the body. Tortoiseshell markings may be seen on many different breeds of domestic cats, such as the American shorthair, British shorthair, Cornish Rex, Persian, and Maine Coons.
Petsanimalfair.com

ADOPT ME! Cheeto!

Animal Fair Media and Wendy Diamond are proud to present this beautiful, adoptable dog – join us in helping her find a loving home today! Open your heart and help us reach our goal! And if you or someone you know gives this truly wonderful, and worthy dog a home, please send us a picture celebrating this newfound Puppy Love and we’ll post it to our ever-expanding gallery of pet and parent pairs that we have helped bring together! There is no better feeling than snuggling up with a dog. Millions of dogs would like nothing more than to have a parent to sleep with and to give all their love. You could make a dog’s dream come true through adoption! Today we have Cheeto!
PetsTelegraph

How posh is your dog? Every breed from Labrador to Corgi, ranked

Visit any draughty stately home in the British countryside and you can be confident of one thing: that there’ll be a Labrador or three rattling around the house, leaving fur on the sofa and muddy paw-prints in the kitchen. Downton Abbey’s Lord Grantham had a yellow lab called Isis (yes, yes - but the name was less problematic when the series launched in 2010), Ben Fogle took his beloved black Labrador on Castaway and Monty Don’s Nigel became a national treasure.
Animalspetsmag.co.uk

Rescue Dog Raises Motherless Kittens at Battersea

A former resident of much-loved animal rescue charity, Battersea, has been melting hearts after taking a litter of kittens under his wing. Unlikely father figure, Bertie, is a one-year-old Labrador who has spent the last several weeks caring for seven motherless kittens brought to the charity in need of urgent help.