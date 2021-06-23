Democrats Attack Dog Owners with Massive Fines

Ridgewood NJ, New Jersey Democrats are pushing through legislation that could cost dog owners $500 a day if they don’t have a fence on their property. Bill A2401 is being voted on by the State Assembly on Thursday and would require every municipality in the state to enact a fencing law that tells owners of large dogs to either erect a fence or face a $500-a-day fine. The new law could also bring down child endangerment charges to a dog owner who lets their dog off the leash in the presence of children.