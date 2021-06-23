St. Pete mayoral candidates differ on the future of Tropicana Field
St. Petersburg's mayoral debate on Tuesday came with differing opinions on the future of the Rays and Tropicana Field.
State of play: The candidates were split on whether they'd support sharing the Rays with Montreal .
- St. Petersburg Councilmember Darden Rice and former House Rep. Wengay Newton said they'd entertain the idea, while other candidates like Michael Ingram said it would not be best.
- Marcile Powers, owner of Kenwood Organic Produce, emphasized the need for aesthetic improvements: "I think we have, if not the ugliest stadium, one of the ugliest stadiums right now."
- Robert Blackmon, a St. Petersburg councilman and real estate investor, said he would not stick with Mayor Kriseman's current picks to redevelop the site : "We're wasting time, emotions and money on a project that will never come to fruition in its current state."