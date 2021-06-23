St. Pete mayoral candidates differ on the future of Tropicana Field

Former President Trump’s "45 Fest" appearance Saturday at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds will be a test of whether he can continue to offer Republicans a reason to rally around him as he considers a possible 2024 run, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Why it matters: The appearance will be Trump's first in Florida since he lost the 2020 election to President Biden, but Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that he lost because of widespread electoral fraud. State of play: At a rally on Saturday in Ohio, which CNN called a "revenge tour," Trump rallied for his former aide Max Miller's House bid and reminded voters that Miller's opponent, U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R), voted to impeach him.But, but, but: Sarasota is friendly territory, and the rally is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida, which is chaired by state Sen. Joe Gruters."We played an important role in his election and we want to show our support for his strong leadership as president," Gruters said in a statement.