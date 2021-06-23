Standard summer weather persists

The showers are going to wait a little longer to get going Wednesday with mostly sunny skies with us in the morning, and the showers arriving after lunch time.

This means that there won't be much to get in the way of the heat which will jump up quickly and settle around 90 in the afternoon with a heat index in the triple digits.

Once we get into the afternoon, however, showers will start to pop up and become widely scattered by the evening with heavy downpours possible at times.

Showers may help a little with the heat, but by the time they get going it will already be too late.

There's not much change in the next 24 hours as Thursday's forecast is looking largely similar and in fact it will be mostly unsettled through the majority of next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel