Environment

Standard summer weather persists

By Daniel Phillips
KATC News
KATC News
 12 days ago
The showers are going to wait a little longer to get going Wednesday with mostly sunny skies with us in the morning, and the showers arriving after lunch time.

This means that there won't be much to get in the way of the heat which will jump up quickly and settle around 90 in the afternoon with a heat index in the triple digits.

Once we get into the afternoon, however, showers will start to pop up and become widely scattered by the evening with heavy downpours possible at times.

Showers may help a little with the heat, but by the time they get going it will already be too late.

There's not much change in the next 24 hours as Thursday's forecast is looking largely similar and in fact it will be mostly unsettled through the majority of next week.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

KATC News

KATC News

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

