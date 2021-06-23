Charles Mather Skinner III

A burial service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. An additional memorial service is planned in Lutsen this summer. Charles was born in St. Louis, Mo. Aug. 30, 1933, to Eleanor Whiting Skinner and Charles Mather Skinner II. He grew up near Lake Harriet in Minneapolis where he loved racing sailboats during the summer and snow sliding adventures in the winter. At the age of 17, he joined the United States Navy and fought in the Korean War as a navigator aboard dive bombers. After his service, he returned home to Minnesota where he graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School, served on the law review, and began practicing law in Grand Rapids, Minn.