Majority of global knowledge workers will be remote by the end of 2021

By Joe O’Halloran,
Computer Weekly
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith firms reorganising themselves to cope with the demand of the post-Covid landscape, the hybrid model is set to dominate, but even though there will be a return to the office for global knowledge workers during 2021, remote working will dominate until at least the end of the year, research from Gartner has shown.

