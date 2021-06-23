Elizabeth “Betty” L. Wyman
STRATTON — Elizabeth "Betty" Louise Wyman, 90, passed away June 12, 2021 at her home in Stratton. She was born June 4, 1931 in Dead River Plantation, the daughter of Benjamin and Methyl (Morris) Safford. She attended the Dead River Grammar School and Flagstaff High School. July 3, 1948, she married Earl Leon Wyman Sr. in Eustis and he predeceased her June 5, 1993. Betty was a member of the Natanis Temple #86 Pythian Sisters, Somerset Chapter #70 Eastern Star, and the Dead River Historical Society. She enjoyed painting, bead work, gardening, collecting angels, making ribbon fish mobiles, and cooking gingerbread cookies.