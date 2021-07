Rishi Sunak is expected to announce plans to issue £15 billion of green gilts in the upcoming financial year to boost Britain's transition to net zero and create green jobs across the country.The chancellor will use his first Mansion House speech on Thursday to outline the plans and vow to make the UK the most "advanced and exciting" financial services hub in the world.The government has previously committed to hitting net-zero emissions by 2050."As the baton passes to a new generation of leaders in finance, I feel optimistic about the future. Ambitious at home. Confident internationally," he will say."With a...