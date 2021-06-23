Cancel
This gas utility has agreed to stop building a contentious Brooklyn pipeline

Since early 2020, environmental and social justice activists have staged more than a dozen protests against a 7-mile gas pipeline being built in Brooklyn, New York. They biked the route of the pipeline and told stories about the disproportionately polluted neighborhoods it cut through. Some chained themselves to the site to block construction, leading to 12 arrests last fall. The movement grew to a coalition of 14 organizations, many of them community-based, and earned the vocal support of city council members, state legislators, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, and several of Stringer's fellow mayoral candidates. Even current Mayor Bill de Blasio has come out against the pipeline.

