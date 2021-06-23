Schoop Homers, Tigers Take Down Cardinals

Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers combined for six RBI as the Tigers beat the Cardinals 8-2 at home. Schoop hit a three-run bomb in the fourth inning for Detroit. Rodgers doubled and tripled to drive in three. Starter Tarik Skubal drew a no-decision, allowing two runs over four-and-two-thirds innings. Kyle Funkhouser earned his first win in relief. The Tigers have won two straight. Paul Goldschmidt drove in a run a run for St. Louis. Lars Nootbaar had a sacrifice fly in his first major league game. Johan Oviedo surrendered six runs, just two earned, and took his third loss. The Cardinals have lost four of their last five.