MLB

Schoop Homers, Tigers Take Down Cardinals

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers combined for six RBI as the Tigers beat the Cardinals 8-2 at home. Schoop hit a three-run bomb in the fourth inning for Detroit. Rodgers doubled and tripled to drive in three. Starter Tarik Skubal drew a no-decision, allowing two runs over four-and-two-thirds innings. Kyle Funkhouser earned his first win in relief. The Tigers have won two straight. Paul Goldschmidt drove in a run a run for St. Louis. Lars Nootbaar had a sacrifice fly in his first major league game. Johan Oviedo surrendered six runs, just two earned, and took his third loss. The Cardinals have lost four of their last five.

Jake Rogers
Jonathan Schoop
Tarik Skubal
Paul Goldschmidt
Kyle Funkhouser
#Cardinals#Tigers
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
Sports
Baseball
