Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. The government of Ethiopia has said it could re-enter the Tigray region, just days after pulling out its troops and declaring a unilateral ceasefire. The Tigray People's Liberation Front's, which has made territorial gains in the embattled region, has rejected the ceasefire, calling it a "sick joke," and has vowed to chase down Ethiopian and Eritrean troops that joined forces in the nearly eight-month war. The Tigray forces' spokesman, Getachew Reda, said that there will be no negotiations until communications, transportation and other services destroyed by the war are restored.