Carrabassett plans timber harvest on its public lot

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Selectmen held their meeting, Monday, June 14 discussing timber harvesting, the Huse Mill Road and Green Lantern Solar. Town foresters Matt Jacobs and Bill Haslam of Farmington’s American Forest Management presented their plan for cutting the Carrabassett Valley public lot. They are on target for harvesting no more than the growth of the timber on a yearly basis. This year they will harvest about 190 acres of the 2,100-acre lot. They will remove just under 800 cords on a 60-acre block, which is less than 40% of the timber volume on this lot.