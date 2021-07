Happy 4th of July weekend! As is recent tradition, the White Sox are facing off against the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers have not been successful agains the White Sox this season. The White Sox have taken eight of the last ten, with two blowouts of 11-0 and 15-2. One of the losses this season was the infamous “bunt against Derek Holland” game and it’s probably good for our collective blood pressure that we don’t remember that incident. All in all, the White Sox have done OK against the Tigers, but they need to tighten it up if they expect to be able to compete against better teams.