A sad chronology –soon to be repeated?

Maine’s Legislature and Democrat administrations have a long history of state program failures. Neither could operate a stand alone business, profitably. I can only look back as far as the workers compensation debacle of the late 1980s when the insurance market collapsed. Premiums sky rocketed, fraud was rampant and insurers left the state “en masse.” Governor Mckernan kept the legislature in session until a solution was reached, which resulted in the creation of MEMIC (Maine Employers Mutual Co.) It was capitalized by the policyholders and went on to be a huge success, returning millions in premium costs, vastly improving worker safety, eliminating claim fraud and closely monitoring all procedural regulations. Today, MEMIC covers over 65 percent of Maine businesses as well as firms all across the country.